Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy vows to settle R&R package for Phase-1 Polavaram project before 2024 Assembly elections

August 07, 2023 03:26 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST - KUNAVARAM (ASR DISTRICT)

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on August 7 assured that the first phase of Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) package would be settled for the Polavaram project-displaced before going to the Assembly elections in early 2024.

On Monday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy inspected the Kothulagutta village that was hit by the Godavari flood in Kunavaram Mandal in Chintoor agency in the Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district.

Addressing the gathering of victims of the Godavari and Sabari floods, he has claimed; “The first phase R&R package of the Polavaram-displaced would be settled before going to the 2024 elections that are likely to be held within six months in the State”.

Centre’s nod:

“The first phase of R&R package is settled for those falling within the +41.5 contour level of the Polavaram irrigation project. However, 48 habitations in the 32 villages, that are located above +41.5 contour, have also been found submerging and all these 48 habitations have been included in the first phase of the R&R drive”.

The water should be stored up to the +41.5 contour level of the project immediately after the commissioning of the project as per the directives of the Central Water Commission. The water would be stored at the Polavaram irrigation project to its fullest capacity in the three stages based on the ‘dam design and its security design.

Recommendations:

“The Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) has recommended to the Central Water Commission (CWC) to sanction the pending package of the R&R first phase. The CWC has submitted these recommendations to the Ministry of Jal Shakthi which is expected to table before the Central Cabinet very soon. By August end, the Central Cabinet may approve the grant for the first phase R&R package”, said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Meanwhile, the State government is also preparing to release the ₹3.2 lakh package for each displaced family to fulfill its promise of ₹10 lakh package (In cash) per family. Of the ₹10 lakh, the displaced families were entitled to ₹6.8 lakh package as per the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

“Once approved by the Central Cabinet, the first phase package will be disbursed along with the ₹3.2 lakh package promised by the State government. I am still committed to the ₹10 lakh package”, he claimed.

The land was acquired for the Polavaram irrigation project at ₹1.5 lakh per acre during the regime of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. “For those who parted with their land for ₹1.5 lakh per acre package would also be given an additional package of ₹3.5 lakh”, said the Chief Minister.

Letter to Prime Minister:

Referring to his letter handed over to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Polavaram irrigation project R&R, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said; “I have stated that I am not keen to claim the credit for the settlement of the first phase R&R package. I have appealed to the Prime Minister to directly release the R&R package by pressing a button from his office. On the other hand, I have been striving to convince the Centre to consider the escalation in the project cost compared to 2014”.

In an interaction with the Chief Minister, the victims of the Godavari and Sabari floods here appealed for early settlement of the first phase of R&R, as they could no longer manage the repeated floods. ASR District Collector Sumit Kumar and other officials were present.