Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to launch phase-I of Nadu-Nedu programme

VIJAYAWADA:

14 August 2021 17:35 IST

The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh also launch the second phase of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka for the academic year 2021-22 at the same event.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will dedicate the first phase of the Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu programme to the people of the State and launch phase-II of the school infrastructure programme on August 16 (Monday) at Zilla Parishad High School in P. Gannavaram mandal of East Godavari district.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will also launch the second phase of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka for the academic year 2021-22 at the same event.

Principal Secretary, School Education, B. Rajasekhar has communicated to the district Collectors to make arrangements for dedication of the first round of Nadu-Nedu and launch of the second round of Vidya Kanuka programme at the district headquarters by the respective in charge Ministers, at the constituency headquarters by MLAs and MLCs and at mandal headquarters under the supervision of a senior district-level officer.

The programme should be arranged in schools covered under Nadu-Nedu phase-I and members of the parents’ committees should be invited to be part of it. Photos of the schools displaying the 10 components under Nadu-Nedu, preferably comparing the past (Nadu) with the present (Nedu) and plaques with details of the first and second rounds of the programme should be unveiled by the VIPs.

This would be followed by distribution of school kits under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka to students of the school under biometric authentication. COVID-19 protocols such as wearing of masks, use of hand sanitisers and maintaining social-distance should be mandatory, said Mr. Rajasekhar, adding that the programmes should be organised with least financial implications as far as possible.