Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to convene crucial YSRCP meet

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

April 27, 2022 15:28 IST

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to give a road map for YSRCP party leaders

Even as the general elections are two years away, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is pulling out all stops to come back to power in the 2024 polls. The party which swept into power in the year 2019 with a whopping 51% vote share and won 151 seats out of 175 seats, is keen on making a head start.

Soon after coming to power, the YSRCP began to set a new narrative in contemporary politics by not only consolidating its vote base consisting of Dalits, minorities and Backward Classes but also weaving a social base.

Mekathoti Sucharita, a Dalit woman, has been made the Home Minister, while five MLAs, from BC, ST, minorities were made Deputy Chief Ministers.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy followed this affirmative social inclusivity, by setting up 56 BC corporations. These moves proved their effectiveness, as the party swept all local body elections garnering a vote share of 60%. The party even won local body polls held in Kuppam, the bastion of TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is convening an important meeting on Wednesday at 3 p.m. in which Cabinet Ministers and the party’s regional coordinators and district unit chiefs would be taking part.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to give a road map for the party leaders. During the Budget sessions held in March, the Chief Minister told the party leaders to start “Gadapa Gadapaku YSR,” a mass contact programme, in which party leaders would do door-to-door visits and seek people’s support.

This would be followed by a party plenary on July 8, coinciding with the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted that the YSRCP had fulfilled 95% of poll promises and asked the party leaders to go to people seeking their support yet again.