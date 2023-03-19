Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy reviews situation arising from heavy rains

March 19, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered the officials to immediately begin enumeration of the losses caused by the untimely rains in order to pay compensation to the hapless farmers.

Taking stock of the heavy rains and gales that lashed many parts of the State in the last three days and March 19 morning, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the crop loss enumeration should be completed in a week.

He told top officials of the departments concerned to take all possible steps after that to provide relief to the farmers.

The District Collectors should monitor the situation from time to time to ensure that no untoward incidents happen, the CM instructed.

