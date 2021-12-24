Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy prays at YSR Ghat

Andhra Pradesh CM Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy offers floral tributes at the ‘Samadhi’ of his father and former Chief Minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy at YSR Ghat, in Idupulapaya of Kadapa district on December 24. Photo: Special Arrangement

KADAPA:

24 December 2021 14:00 IST

Earlier, the Chief Minister’s mother Y. S. Vijayamma pad tributes at the ghat separately.

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tributes at the ‘Samadhi’ of his father and former Chief Minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy at YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya in Kadapa on December 24.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister S. B. Amzath Basha, Ministers Adimulapu Suresh and S. Appala Raju, Member of Parliament Y. S. Avinash Reddy, Zilla Parishat Chairman A. Amarnatha Reddy and Kadapa Mayor Suresh Babu, he garlanded the bust size statue of Late YSR and prayed at his ‘Samadhi’. Earlier, his mother Y.S. Vijayamma pad tributes at the ghat separately.

Among the events scheduled for the day for Mr. Reddy are laying of foundation stone for Aditya Birla unit at the industrial development park and distribution of pattas to housing beneficiaries at YSR Jagananna housing colony, both in Pulivendula.

Advertising

Advertising