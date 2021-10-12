Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy performs ‘Tulabharam’ at Tirumala temple

Earlier, on his arrival at the temple ‘Mahadwaram’ the TTD authorities accorded him a traditional reception and led him into the sanctum sanctorum.

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday performed ‘Tulabharam’ at the temple of Lord Venkateswara and offered 78kg of rice equivalent to his weight.

Mr. Reddy embarked on the religious feat in tune with the age-old tradition observed at the hill temple after offering prayers to the presiding deity. While he tranquilly sat with folded hands on one side of the scale the other was stacked with rice bags.

After darshan, Mr. Reddy also formally launched the Kannada and Hindi versions of Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) in the presence of the chief pontiff of Mantralaya Sri Raghavendra swamy Mutt Sri Subudendra Thirtha Swamy.

He also inaugurated the new Boondi making kitchen built at a cost of ₹12 crore. The main intention behind constructing the new kitchen with over 40 Thermic Fluid Stoves (flame less) was to enhance the laddu production to six lakh laddus a day and overcome various health hazards being faced by the potu workers. Managing Director of India Cements N. Srinivasan who volunteered to bear the entire cost of the project was also present. Interestingly Mr. Reddy also tried his hands in the making of boondi at one of the giant stoves.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy trying his hands at one of the giant ovens at the newly constructed Boondi-making kitchen unit at Tirumala.

Later, at a high-level meeting at Annamaiah Bhavan, the Executive Officer Dr. K. S. Jawahar Reddy explained him regarding various developmental works undertaken by the TTD by way of a power point presentation and also briefed him with various other initiatives such as Go-Samrakshana, Gudi ko Go-Matha, Go-Aadharita Naivedhyam, manufacturing of Panchagavya products, Navaneeta seva and espousal of dry flower technology in the manufacturing of agarbattis and various flower images of Lord.

The TTD also entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with A. P. Rythu Sadhikara Samstha in adopting natural farming techniques in the presence of the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and also exchanged documents.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayana Swamy, Ministers P. Ramachandra Reddy, V. Srinivasa Rao, government whip Srikanth Reddy and several MLAs accompanied him in his visit.