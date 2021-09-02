Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy pays tributes at YSR Samadhi

Memorial prayers were conducted at the ‘YSR Ghat’. Jagan Mohan Reddy later garlanded his father’s bust size statue.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy paid rich tributes to his father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy at his ‘Samadhi’ at YSR Estates in Idupulapaya in his native Kadapa district on Thursday, commemorating the latter’s twelfth death anniversary.

Accompanied by his mother Y.S. Vijayamma, wife Y.S. Bharathi Reddy, sister Y.S. Sharmila and other family members, he offered floral tributes at the ‘Samadhi’ and sat in silence for a few minutes. Memorial prayers were conducted at the ‘YSR Ghat’. Mr. Jagan later garlanded his father’s bust size statue.

Deputy Chief Ministers S.B. Amzath Basha, K. Narayanaswamy, district in-charge Minister Adimulapu Suresh, chief whip G. Srikanth Reddy, whips K. Srinivasulu and Ch. Bhaskar Reddy, Members of Parliament Y.S. Avinash Reddy, Gorantla Madhav and M. Gurumoorthy, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy were among those who were present on the occasion.

After receiving representations from the public at the Idupulapaya helipad, the Chief Minister flew by a chopper to Kadapa airport, from where he boarded a Gannavaram-bound special flight.