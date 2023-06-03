Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy orders IT Minister, three IAS officers from State to visit Balasore accident spot

June 03, 2023 09:51 am | Updated 09:51 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Enquiring about the ghastly train mishap in Balasore district of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath to visit the accident site along with a team of IAS officers to obtain a first-hand account of the passengers belonging to A.P. travelling in the ill-fated train, and extend all possible help.

Civil Supplies Commissioner H. Arun Kumar is leading the team of IAS officers consisting of joint commissioner of commercial taxes (Visakhapatnam) Anand and joint collector (Srikakulam) M. Naveen.

Also Read | Odisha train accident live updates | Main focus on rescue and relief operations, says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as death toll rises to 238

The CM also told the officials to keep ambulances on stand by in the border areas of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts to press them into emergency service if required and to have the injured admitted to hospitals in those districts including in Visakhapatnam city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides, Mr. Reddy also ordered help desks be set in the offices of Collectors of all districts to disseminate information about the passengers.

Officials told the CM that they were in touch with their counterparts in Odisha and also Odisha CMO and were prepared to join the rescue efforts if their assistance is sought.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.