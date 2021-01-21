Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy launches MDUs for door delivery of ration supplies

VIJAYAWADA

21 January 2021 12:40 IST

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy flagged off 'Mobile Dispensing Units' (door delivery vehicles) in Vijayawada on January 21. As many as 9,260 vehicles will supply the ration, including quality rice, at the door steps of ration cardholders in the State.

The government came up with the door delivery programme with a view to supply quality rice and other essential commodities. The move is not only to ensure that there were no slippages and adulteration of the commodities being supplied by the government, but also to provide a relief to the ration cardholders from long queues at the fair price shops.

As promised during 3,648 km padayatra, after witnessing the plight of elderly and differently-abled people who were kept waiting in long queues to get the ration supplies which were of poor quality, Mr. Jagan had taken the initiative to provide quality rice, right at the doorstep of the ration cardholders.

Advertising

Advertising

Of the total 9,260 vehicles, 2,500 vehicles — for Krishna, Guntur and West Godavari districts — were lined up on MG road (Bandar Road) in Vijayawada. Mr. Jagan flagged off these vehicles at around 10.45 a.m.

The mobile vehicles were purchased at a cost of ₹539 Crore and these vehicles were provided by the government at 60% subsidy to eligible beneficiaries through various corporations under the Employment Guarantee Scheme for unemployed youth. The value of each vehicle is ₹5,81,000, of which ₹3,48,600 was provided as subsidy from various Corporations and Civil Supplies Corporation.

Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) and others were present during the event.