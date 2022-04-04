Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates West Godavari, Eluru districts

The new West Godavari district will function with Bhimavaram as headquarter and 19 mandals

The new West Godavari district will function with Bhimavaram as headquarter and 19 mandals

The new West Godavari district was inaugurated as Bhimavaram with its headquarter. Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the new district virtually on April 4.

West Godavari district was divided from Eluru district. The new district will have two Revenue divisions, Bhimavaram and Narsapuram and 19 mandals.

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju, Housing Minister Cherukuwada Sri Ranganadha Raju, Bhimavaram MLA Grandhi, Tadepalligudem MLA Kottu Satyanarayana, Srinivas, Collector P. Prasanthi, Superintendent of Police U. Ravi Prakash and other officers participated in the inaugural function.

Earlier, the Ministers and the officials visited Bhimavaram and reviewed the arrangements for the launch of West Godavari district. “The new district began functioning with about 50 Departments,” the authorities said.

Eluru district was created with Eluru town as its headquarter. The new district will have three Revenue divisions, Jangareddygudem, Eluru and Nuzvid, and 28 mandals.

MLAs Tellam Balaraju, Kotari Abbaiah Chowdary, R. Eliza, Puppala Srinivas Rao, Dulam Nageswara Rao, Meka Venkata Pratap Appa Rao, Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh, SP Rahul Dev Sharma and other officers were present. The public representatives thanked the Chief Minister for creating new districts, which paves way for development.