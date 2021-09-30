Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy holds meet on Badvel bypoll

Minister for Panchayat Raj, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy will be the party in-charge for the bypoll.

Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy announced the candidature of Sudha, wife of deceased MLA G. Venkata Subbaiah, for the Badvel bye-election, in a stock-taking exercise at his camp office on Thursday.

On the occasion, Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the party leaders to ensure the voting percentage and majority increased. He said a collective effort should be made to achieve a majority higher than 44,000 votes registered in the 2019 elections.

He instructed the party leaders to coordinate with all communities and assign responsibilities of each mandal to party leaders.

The CM ordered that the leaders should visit each house at least three to four times and encourage people to vote and highlight the slew of welfare schemes being implemented by the government.

Deputy CM Amzath Basha, Ministers Audimulapu Suresh, K. Kanna Babu and Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao, government chief whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy and advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy were present.