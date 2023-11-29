ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy flags off desludging vehicles

November 29, 2023 04:49 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA: 

The vehicles would be given to the identified beneficiaries in the State. The beneficiaries are selected by Swachh Andhra Corporation under the Swachhta Udyami Yojana scheme.

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. File | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy flagged off 100 vacuum-suction-based desludging vehicles, near his camp office, at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on November 29.

Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna, MPs Vijaysai Reddy, Nandigam Suresh, Municipal Administration and Urban development Special Chief Secretary Y. Sri Lakshmi, Social Welfare principal secretary G. Jayalakshmi and others were present.

