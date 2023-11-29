Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy flags off desludging vehicles

November 29, 2023 04:49 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy flagged off 100 vacuum-suction-based desludging vehicles, near his camp office, at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on November 29.

The vehicles would be given to the identified beneficiaries in the State. The beneficiaries are selected by Swachh Andhra Corporation under the Swachhta Udyami Yojana scheme.

Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna, MPs Vijaysai Reddy, Nandigam Suresh, Municipal Administration and Urban development Special Chief Secretary Y. Sri Lakshmi, Social Welfare principal secretary G. Jayalakshmi and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.