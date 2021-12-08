Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy directs officials to spread awareness of OTS scheme, says it optional

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA:

08 December 2021 16:20 IST

He stated that the government would be waiving off housing loans taken by the poor, amounting to ₹10,000 crore, and get the registrations done free of cost.

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to spread awareness of the benefits of the One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme for housing loans among the people.

In a review meeting on YSR Jagananna Colonies and YSR Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku scheme on Wednesday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the OTS scheme was optional and houses would be registered with clear titles.

He said the beneficiaries would get legal rights on the properties, and alleged that some vested interests were obstructing the implementation of the scheme.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the previous government did not consider proposals to waive interest on housing loans.

Approximately 43,000 people have paid interest along with the principal amounts during the previous government. However, only B-form pattas were given even after complete payments were made in the past.

The beneficiaries of OTS scheme could mortgage or sell the properties.

Officials informed the CM that they issued orders to remove section 22-A and cancel stamp duty, transfer duty and user fees for OTS scheme beneficiaries and that the registrations were being done in village/ward secretariats.

Housing Minister Cherukuvada Sriranganatha Raju, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department special CS Y. Srilakshmi were among those present.