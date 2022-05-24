Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan meets industry captains, meets Arcelor steel Chairman Aditya Mittal

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had a busy day meeting senior government officials and industry captains at the World Economic Forum Congress in Davos on Tuesday.

Mr. Jagan met the Finance Minister of Bahrain, Salman Ali Khalifa, and discussed possibilities of exports and investments in education.

Earlier, the Chief Minister met the executive vice president of Schneider Electric and invited the company to make Andhra Pradesh an export hub.

At the AP pavilion, Mr. Jagan met Jubilant Group founder Kalidas Hari Bharthiya and discussed projects related to agricultural products and processing. The Chief Minister explained the functioning of Rythu Bharosa Kendras and said that Andhra Pradesh intends to incentivise agri processing.

Mr. Jagan also met CEO of Arcelor Steel Aditya Mittal, who said that the company was entering the State to partner Greenco firm in renewable energy. Mr. Mittal said that he was happy to partner with Andhra Pradesh in the world’s first hydro pump project.