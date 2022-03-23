Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan flags off Disha vehicles

The Disha patrol vehicles aim to improve the response time for protecting women and children in emergency situations

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday flagged off a fleet of 163 Disha patrol vehicles and 18 caravans at the Secretariat here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the vehicles were made available to adhere and improve the response time for protecting women and children in emergency situations. He said that 900 two wheelers were already made available in the State and 163 four wheelers will join the fleet and 3000 other vehicles that were in use will be equipped with GPS for protecting women in distress.

Besides these, he said that 18 caravans which were equipped with restrooms and dressing rooms were brought specially for the women police, keeping their needs in view.

Reiterating that the State government is giving top priority to law and order, safety and security of women, the Chief Minister said that there should be no compromise on the protection and safety of women.

About 1.16 crore women have downloaded Disha App across the State and all the Disha patrol vehicles are connected to the control room through GPS, where the staff will respond in 4-5 minutes in towns and 8-10 minutes in villages, in case of an emergency.

Legislative Council Chairman Moshen Raju, MLA Vundavalli Sridevi, Chief Secretary Sameer Sarma, DGP Rajendranath Reddy, and other officials were present at the event