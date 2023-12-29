Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan calls Pawan Kalyan ‘marriage star’, says it’s not wise to vote for JSP chief

December 29, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - BHIMAVARAM

In yet another scathing attack on the personal life of Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on December 29 (Friday) called him a “marriage star in real life”, citing that the actor-turned-politician had divorced two wives.

Addressing a public meeting in Bhimavaram town in West Godavari district, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “Mr. Pawan Kalyan is changing wives in every four years. I have been blessed with two daughters. Can any parent of girls believe a politician like Mr. Pawan Kalyan? What will be the future of girls if everybody draws inspiration from Mr. Pawan Kalyan after he was voted to power as an MLA or the Chief Minister?”

Before the public meeting, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy released ₹584 crore towards fee reimbursement which was deposited directly into the accounts of the mothers of more than 8.09 lakh students under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme. The State government has released ₹11,900 crore as a part of the scheme so far.

“It’s not a wise decision to vote Mr. Pawan Kalyan,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy who reminded that Bhimavaram voters defeated the JSP president in 2019.

The Chief Minister said Mr. Pawan Kalyan had been in a political relationship with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu for over a decade.

“Mr. Pawan Kalyan is the only politician who established a political party for a neighbour (Mr. Naidu) to become the Chief Minister of a State,” he said.

“The Jana Sena president is an altruistic political leader who has sacrificed his dream of becoming the Chief Minister only to guarantee that Mr. Naidu comes back to power. He has been sacrificing everything including his party cadre for Mr. Naidu, only for a ‘package’ in return,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Referring to Mr. Naidu, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy lamented that a group of parties and individuals had allied to make the people forget the good done over the past four years (YSRCP’s tenure) in the State.

“The TDP-JSP combine instigated the government employees to launch protests. However, the alliance has lost its credibility as there seems to be a lack of synergy between them,” said the Chief Minister.

“Neither families nor any community will flourish if the TDP-JSP combine, supported by a section of the media, is voted to power,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that Mr. Naidu and Mr. Pawan Kalyan would bring a new colourful and joint manifesto to woo the voters, but nothing could replace his ‘welfare model’.

“In Andhra Pradesh, no major political party could contest alone as none of them had the history of welfare,” he said.