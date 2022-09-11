Andhra Pradesh CM, Governor and others condole Krishnam Raju’s death 

Actor Krishnam Raju succumbed to an illness in a private hospital at Hyderabad in the early hours of Sunday

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and others condoled the death of veteran actor Krishnam Raju. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the demise of senior actor and former Union Minister U. V. Krishnam Raju, who succumbed to an illness in a private hospital at Hyderabad in the early hours of Sunday.

The Chief Minister lauded the contribution of the veteran actor to the film industry and his services to the people in his capacity as a Minister in the Vajpayee Cabinet.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan also expressed grief over the death of the actor and former Minister.

TDP president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu condoled the death of the actor and said Krishnam Raju was a versatile actor who also played his role as a Member of Parliament to perfection.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju said Krishnam Raju had made his mark in politics as Narasapuram MP and that his death was an irreparable loss to Tollywood.

A native of Mogaltur village in West Godavari district, Krishnam Raju acted in over 180 films. He made his debut in the film industry in 1966 and had won Nandi and Best Actor Awards.

Known as ‘Rebel Star’, Krishnam Raju (82), had won from Narsapuram Lok Sabha constituency and served as Union Minister from 1999 to 2004.