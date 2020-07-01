Andhra Pradesh CM flags-off huge fleet of 104, 108 vehicles

VIJAYAWADA

01 July 2020 12:54 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy flagged-off a huge fleet of '108 ambulances' and '104 mobile medical units' at Benz Circle of the city on Wednesday.

Mr. Reddy along with ministers A.Kali Krishna Srinivas, Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and officials of the departments concerned took part in the launch ceremony.

The line-up of the 432 ambulances and 656 mobile medical units (MMUs) on M.G.Road from Benz Circle to Police Control Room become a cynosure of eyes. Drone visuals of the same are trending online.

On Tuesday, Health Minister A. Kali Krishna Srinivas said that the government spent ₹201 crore on the new units and for the first time, 26 neo-natal ambulances are being made available as part of the 108 service. These ambulances are equipped with Sick Newborn Care Units (SNCU), he said.