Andhra Pradesh CM discusses investment opportunities with industry captains at Davos meet

Talks held on renewable energy, skill development, logistics, seaports and education sectors

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy interacting with Tech Mahindra Chief Executive Officer C. P. Gurnani at the World Economic Forum meet in Davos on Monday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy held parleys with a host of business leaders on investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh at the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting on Monday. He also held meetings with a delegation of Indian-origin MPs of Switzerland.

The Chief Minister discussed with Mitsui Osk Lines Limited CEO Takeshi Hashimoto on the collaboration in shipping and logistics sector. Mr. Hashimoto said his company, which has a full-fledged presence in India, would examine the scope for expanding its business to the logistics and seaports sector in Andhra Pradesh.

In a meeting with Tech Mahindra MD and CEO C.P. Gurnani, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy requested him to cooperate in transforming Visakhapatnam into a technology hub and to consider the possibility of investing in the areas of skill development and artificial intelligence (AI). Mr. Gurnani said that he was willing to collaborate with Andhra University for imparting skills to the youth and to frame a special curriculum for the purpose.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had an interaction with Dassault Systems executive vice-president Florence Verzelen. The talks focused on the generation of renewable energy, partnership for skill development and the education sector. Ms. Verzelen told the Chief Minister that her company would explore investment opportunities in the education sector.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also had an interaction with a delegation of Indian-origin MPs led by Niklaus-Samuel Gugger. He also met Hero Group CMD Pawan Munjal.