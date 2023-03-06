Andhra Pradesh CM consented to withdrawing cases against accused in Amalapuram riot case, says MP

March 06, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Godavari Regional Co-ordinator and MP P.V. Midhun Reddy on March 6 (Monday) announced that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had given his consent to withdrawing all the cases registered against the accused in the Amalapuram riots case. As many as 250 persons were arrested in connection with the case.

On May 25, 2022, clashes erupted over the State government’s notification to rename the Konaseema district after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Angry protesters set fire to the houses of then Social Welfare Minister Pinipe Viswaroop and Mummudivaram MLA Ponnada Sateesh in Amalapuram town. At least 25 police personnel were injured in the clash.

“Mr. Viswaroop and Mr. Sateesh had appealed to the Chief Minister to lift the cases pertaining to the Amalapuram riots. The Chief Minister, in principle, has agreed. He insisted to hold a meeting with the leaders from Konaseema to discuss the issue before the next Assembly sessions,” said Mr. Midhun Reddy.

“In all probabilities, all the cases will be lifted against all the accused. A majority of them, who are facing legal charges, are believed to be innocent. Mr. Viswaroop and Mr. Sateesh want to maintain peace and harmony,” said Mr. Mithun Reddy, adding that he was told by the Chief Minister to communicate the government’s stand on the cases.

The MP said that talks were held with the local leaders and the update on the Amalapuram riots cases were shared. In the talks held at Mummudivaram, Pilli Subash Chandra Bose, B.C. Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna and Mr. Viswaroop were present.