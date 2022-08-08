Andhra Pradesh CM congratulates P.V. Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth

Andhra Pradesh CM congratulates P.V. Sindhu, Kidambi SrikanthGUNTUR August 08, 2022 17:42 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated ace shuttler P.V. Sindhu on winning a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 by defeating Michelle Li (Canada) in straight sets in the women's finals. He also congratulated Kidambi Srikanth on bagging a bronze medal in the men's category.
Describing their performances as ‘an inspiration to the youngsters’, the Chief Minister congratulated the Indian contingent for making the country proud.
