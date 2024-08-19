GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CM Chandrababu Naidu to visit Sri City, Somasila project today 

The new manufacturing facilities are coming up with a total investment of ₹900 crore and will be creating employment for about 2,740 workers.

Published - August 19, 2024 04:25 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Published - August 19, 2024 04:25 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu will be launching the operations of 15 companies and laying the foundation stone for the manufacturing units of seven other firms. File.

Chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu will be launching the operations of 15 companies and laying the foundation stone for the manufacturing units of seven other firms. File. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit Sri City in Tirupati district on August 19 (Monday). He will be launching the operations of 15 companies and laying the foundation stone for the manufacturing units of seven other firms.

The new manufacturing facilities are coming up with a total investment of ₹900 crore and will be creating employment for about 2,740 workers.

Besides, the State government officials will be signing MoUs related to investments amounting to nearly ₹1,213 crore being made by four reputed companies in the presence of Mr. Naidu.

The Chief Minister will be interacting with the CEOs of various companies at the Sri City Business Centre, and will later visit the Somasila project in Nellore district.

