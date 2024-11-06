ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu to lead high-level meeting with State officials on streamlining Governance

Published - November 06, 2024 10:47 am IST - AMARAVATI

The CM Chandrababu Naidu’s agenda includes setting priorities for development goals, guiding the administrative machinery on the state government’s objectives, and outlining a strategic framework titled “Ten Principles for Development.”

Sambasiva Rao M.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu during a meeting with State officials at the Secretariat in Amaravati. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is set to chair a high-level meeting on Wednesday (November 6, 2024) to provide clear direction for governance of the State, with a focus on enhanced accountability, prompt public service, and accelerating policy implementation. The meeting will bring together senior state officials, from the Chief Secretary to mandal-level officers, aiming to streamline governance under the theme “Simple Government, Effective Governance.”

Ministers, secretaries, and heads of departments will attend in person from the State secretariat, while district collectors, SPs, and other local officials will join virtually. The CM’s agenda includes setting priorities for development goals, guiding the administrative machinery on the state government’s objectives, and outlining a strategic framework titled “Ten Principles for Development.”

The meeting will emphasize quick addressing of citizens’ grievances, restoring efficiency across departments, and boosting government accountability at every level. Officials will discuss measures for implementing the strategic goals from the state to village level, aligning all government departments to support the CM’s vision for a responsive and effective governance model.

The high-level government meeting will take place following a Cabinet session, as Andhra Pradesh gears up to operationalize these critical directives.

