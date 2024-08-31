GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu sounds high alert due to incessant rains 

In a review meeting, AP CM Naidu said the officials of all the departments concerned should be on their toes in view of the likelihood of more rains. 

Published - August 31, 2024 09:16 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. File

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. File | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu told the officials to take urgent steps to mitigate the situation arising from heavy rains lashing the State for about the last 24 hours. 

In a review meeting on Saturday (August 31, 2024) morning, Mr. Naidu said the officials of all the departments concerned should be on their toes in view of the likelihood of more rains. 

He flagged the danger of electrical wires snapping due to the incessant rain, and people falling into manholes. 

The Chief Minister also told the officials to put up flood warning boards at swollen rivulets and at places where river waters were released into the canals, and to send alert messages to mobile phones. 

