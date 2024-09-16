ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu meets PM Modi at global renewable energy conclave in Gandhi Nagar 

Published - September 16, 2024 02:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chandrababu Naidu posted in a message on ‘X’ that he is attending the event to discuss the untapped Renewable Energy potential of Andhra Pradesh

V Raghavendra
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investors’ Meet at Gandhi Nagar on September 16, 2024. Photo by | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the three-day 4th Global Renewable Energy Investors’ Meet that began in Gandhi Nagar on Monday (September 16, 2024.)  

Mr. Naidu posted in a message on ‘X’ that he is attending the event to discuss the untapped Renewable Energy (RE) potential of Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) 

Mr. Naidu said it is imperative to devise climate-resilient and compliant strategies for the energy sector, which requires a fundamental transition in the way energy is generated, transmitted, distributed and utilised. 

“In this context, the global RE meet is significant,” Mr. Naidu said, adding that A.P. has been a pioneer in technology for prosperity and now, it’s the energy sector’s turn. 

