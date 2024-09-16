Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu meets PM Modi at global renewable energy conclave in Gandhi Nagar 

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the three-day 4th Global Renewable Energy Investors’ Meet that began in Gandhi Nagar on Monday (September 16, 2024.)
Mr. Naidu posted in a message on ‘X’ that he is attending the event to discuss the untapped Renewable Energy (RE) potential of Andhra Pradesh (A.P.)
Mr. Naidu said it is imperative to devise climate-resilient and compliant strategies for the energy sector, which requires a fundamental transition in the way energy is generated, transmitted, distributed and utilised.
“In this context, the global RE meet is significant,” Mr. Naidu said, adding that A.P. has been a pioneer in technology for prosperity and now, it’s the energy sector’s turn.
