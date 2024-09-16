GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu meets PM Modi at global renewable energy conclave in Gandhi Nagar 

Chandrababu Naidu posted in a message on ‘X’ that he is attending the event to discuss the untapped Renewable Energy potential of Andhra Pradesh

Published - September 16, 2024 02:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investors’ Meet at Gandhi Nagar on September 16, 2024. Photo by

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investors’ Meet at Gandhi Nagar on September 16, 2024. Photo by | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the three-day 4th Global Renewable Energy Investors’ Meet that began in Gandhi Nagar on Monday (September 16, 2024.)  

Mr. Naidu posted in a message on ‘X’ that he is attending the event to discuss the untapped Renewable Energy (RE) potential of Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) 

Mr. Naidu said it is imperative to devise climate-resilient and compliant strategies for the energy sector, which requires a fundamental transition in the way energy is generated, transmitted, distributed and utilised. 

“In this context, the global RE meet is significant,” Mr. Naidu said, adding that A.P. has been a pioneer in technology for prosperity and now, it’s the energy sector’s turn. 

September 16, 2024

