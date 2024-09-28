ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu invites public suggestions for AP’s Vision - 2047

Published - September 28, 2024 01:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

CM Naidu said India targeted to become a $2.40 trillion economy with a per capita income of over $43,000 by 2047, and AP embarked on its own journey to become Swarna Andhra Pradesh. 

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu File photo: Handout

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu invited suggestions from the public for the future vision of Andhra Pradesh (AP) through a message on ‘X’ on Saturday (September 28, 2024).

He stated that the people could share their thoughts directly with the Government of AP and receive e-certificates as tokens of appreciation for their contributions.

Andhra Pradesh govt. to release series of policies in next couple of months

Mr. Naidu said India targeted to become a $2.40 trillion economy with a per capita income of over $43,000 by 2047, and AP would have embarked on its journey to become Swarna Andhra Pradesh by that time. 

He was therefore asking for opinions of the citizens on how to shape a bright future for the State. They can submit their views on swarnandhra.ap.gov.in/suggestions

Also Read: I-Day address: CM Chandrababu Naidu vows to bring back past glory of Andhra Pradesh

