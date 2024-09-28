GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu invites public suggestions for AP’s Vision - 2047

CM Naidu said India targeted to become a $2.40 trillion economy with a per capita income of over $43,000 by 2047, and AP embarked on its own journey to become Swarna Andhra Pradesh. 

Published - September 28, 2024 01:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu File photo: Handout

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu invited suggestions from the public for the future vision of Andhra Pradesh (AP) through a message on ‘X’ on Saturday (September 28, 2024).

He stated that the people could share their thoughts directly with the Government of AP and receive e-certificates as tokens of appreciation for their contributions.

Mr. Naidu said India targeted to become a $2.40 trillion economy with a per capita income of over $43,000 by 2047, and AP would have embarked on its journey to become Swarna Andhra Pradesh by that time. 

He was therefore asking for opinions of the citizens on how to shape a bright future for the State. They can submit their views on swarnandhra.ap.gov.in/suggestions

