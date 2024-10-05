GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu calls for upholding sanctity of Tirumala temple

CM Chandrababu Naidu said the chanting of ‘Govindanamams’ should alone resonate in the temple town, atop the hill, and the spiritual atmosphere be preserved without any compromise

Published - October 05, 2024 11:52 am IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu. File

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday (October 5, 2024) held a meeting with the Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy, TTD Executive Officer J. Shyamala Rao, Additional EO Veeraiah Chowdary and other key officials at Padmavati guest house and reviewed the services extended to the pilgrims.

Emphasising the critical need to uphold the sanctity of the hill temple, Mr. Naidu said the chanting of ‘Govindanamams’ should alone resonate in the temple town, atop the hill, and the spiritual atmosphere be preserved without any compromise.

FSSAI officials monitoring quality of prasadams regularly during Dasara Navarathri Utsavams atop Indrakeeladri in A.P.

Stressing the need for advanced planning to ensure sufficient water reserves to meet the growing demands of the devout, he also directed the officials to raise the forest cover in Tirumala forests from the current 72% to at least 80% over the next five years, and linked it with broader forest conservation and expansion initiatives. The Chief Minister also sought reports on biodiversity conservation efforts in the region, reiterating the importance of ecological preservation.

In a move to enhance pilgrim services, he proposed for the introduction of a structured feedback mechanism, allowing the devout to share their experiences and suggestions and urged the officials to implement the system in all the temples under the TTDs fold in a phased manner.

Calling for sustained and enhanced quality of laddus and other temple prasadams, he insisted on the use of finest ingredients in their preparation.

Voicing serious concerns over the growing VIP culture in Tirumala, he advocated for a simplified and spiritually focussed experience for the dignitaries, with minimal decoration and no excessive expenditure.

Jagan says no remorse in Chandrababu Naidu despite Supreme Court observations

The Chief Minister also urged the TTD staff to treat all devotees with respect, especially those traveling from distant places and cautioned them against any rude behaviour, insisting that pilgrims return back home with a sense of satisfaction and spiritual fulfillment.

He also called for improvements in the services provided by Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) and described it as a key institution in the region.

The meeting concluded with Mr. Naidu reiterating his commitment to preserving Tirumala’s spiritual and ecological integrity while ensuring that pilgrims receive the highest standards of service.

Later, he also inaugurated the modernised Vakulamatha centralised Kitchen ahead of motoring down to Tirupati airport from where he left for Hyderabad.

CM presents ‘Pattu Vastrams’ to Tirumala deity on day one of Brahmotsavams

Published - October 05, 2024 11:52 am IST

