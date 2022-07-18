Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM casts vote for Presidential election 

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy casts his vote at the Assembly on Monday, as Finance Minister Buggana Rajandranath Reddy looks on.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy casts his vote at the Assembly on Monday, as Finance Minister Buggana Rajandranath Reddy looks on. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy cast his vote for the Presidential election at the Committee Hall of the Legislative Assembly on Monday. He was the first one to vote shortly after 10 a.m. when the polling began.

Among others who cast their votes early were Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam, and Ministers Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and some MLAs.

The MPs and MLAs of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are expected to vote for the NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu as both the parties have extended support to her candidature.

TDP national president  N. Chandrababu Naidu and his party MLAs also exercised their franchise. 


