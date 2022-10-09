Andhra Pradesh: CM announces ₹10 lakh ex gratia to kin of girl ‘killed’ by her jilted lover

The Hindu Bureau RAMACHANDRAPURAM
October 09, 2022 21:06 IST

BC Welfare Minister Ch. Venugopala Krishna interacting with the family members of K. Devika at K. Gannavaram in Konaseema district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced an ex gratia of ₹10 lakh to the next of kin of K. Devika (22) who was allegedly killed by her jilted lover near Kakinada on October 8, Kakinada Superintendent of Police M. Raveendranath Babu said on Sunday.

Gabbala Venka Suryanarayana allegedly slit throat of Devika for ‘rejecting his marriage proposal’. The incident occurred when the victim was on her way to her grandparents’ house in Karapa mandal on a two-wheeler.  

Meanwhile, Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venugopala Krishna met the family members of the victim at her native village of K. Gangavaram in Konaseema district on Sunday and consoled them. 

“It’s a heinous act. The State government will extend all possible support to the victim’s family. The Chief Minister has directed the Kakinada police to speed up the investigation and file the charge-sheet on a war-footing,” said Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna. 

The Minister appealed to the political parties not to politicise the incident.

