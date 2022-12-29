Andhra Pradesh cleared investment proposals worth ₹1,26,750 crore in 2022  

December 29, 2022 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The State government has, in the year that’s just drawing to a close, cleared investment proposals worth nearly ₹1,26,750 crore, a major chunk (₹81,000 crore) of which is accounted for by the green energy projects. They will be creating direct employment to 40,330 people over the next seven years.

An official release said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, heralded the year 2022 by inaugurating 51 national highway projects, including the long-pending second flyover at Benz Circle in the city, costing approximately ₹21,560 crore.

In all, the government succeeded in getting three greenfield highways and 30 road over- bridges for the State.

The State bagged first rank in Ease-of-Doing Business (EoDB), leaving Gujarat, Telangana and Tamil Nadu behind in the race to the top. Andhra Pradesh also occupied the No. 1 slot in Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) implemented by the Centre.

The year also saw Andhra Pradesh earn global acclaim for its investment promotion activities and the success it achieved at various forums, especially the World Economic Forum (WEF), whose president Borge Brend having words of appreciation for Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s leadership, at the WEF’s 2022 annual summit at Davos.

The Chief Minister’s Davos trip resulted in the signing of MoUs worth ₹1.25 lakh crore with multinational companies. The laying of foundation for Apache manufacturing unit near Srikalahasti, Nutech Biosciences unit in Kadapa district, a ₹270-crore bio-ethanol manufacturing facility at Gokavaram in East Godavari district, Aquaculture University at a cost of ₹332 crore, a fishing harbour near Biyyaputippa estimated to cost ₹430 crore in West Godavari district and various development works in Kamalapuram constituency with an outlay of ₹905 crore reflected on the emphasis laid by the government on improving infrastructure.

Besides, the government dedicated to the people projects such as ITC Group’s Welcome Hotel in Guntur, centralised kitchen Akshaya Patra set up by ISKCON at Atmakur, marquee companies in the electronics manufacturing cluster near Tirupati, and Mekapati Goutham Reddy Sangam barrage and Nellore barrage among other things.

