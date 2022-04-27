Andhra Pradesh: ‘Clear traffic jams to help students reach SSC exam centres’
Police authorities told to take remedial measures
Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairman Kesali Apparao on Wednesday asked the Police Department to prevent traffic jams on the Vizianagaram-Nellimarla-Rajam route in view of the SSC examination.
He said that many students from the rural areas were facing troubles while reaching their examination centres owing to traffic jams en route.
Mr. Apparao also visited the examination centres at Kalavacharla in Gurla mandal and Kaspa High School in Vizianagaram and inquired about the facilities such as drinking water, fans and others.
Some students told him that they were worried about traffic jams in the morning hours on the Vizianagaram-Nelliarmla-Rajam route.
Mr. Apparao said that the issue of traffic jams in certain places had been brought to the notice of the officials concerned and remedial measures would be taken.
