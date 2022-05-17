Andhra Pradesh: Clear dues of sugarcane farmers, JSP urges government
The Jana Sena Party (JSP) has accused the YSRCP government of not clearing the dues of thousands of farmers who have supplied sugarcane to NCS Sugars located at Latchayyapeta in Parvatipuram Manyam district.
In a release on Tuesday, JSP leaders leaders Chandaka Anil and Vangala Dalinaidu alleged that the government had auctioned the lands of the sugar factory for the purpose of clearing the farmers’ dues, but failed to do so.
“The government received cheques from the successful bidders in the auction. But the amount is not being paid to the farmers. The government should take steps to clear all dues. Otherwise, we will stage protests over the issue,” said Mr. Dalinaidu.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.