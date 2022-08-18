Andhra Pradesh: CJI to inaugurate Vijayawada civil court complex on August 20

Nearly ₹100 crore has been spent on construction of the eight-storeyed complex

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
August 18, 2022 20:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Workers painting the entrance gate of the civil court complex in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N.V. Ramana will inaugurate the city civil courts building here on August 20 (Saturday).

The building comprises court halls of 29 judges. Nearly ₹100 crore has been spent so far on the construction of this eight-storeyed complex which began in 2013. The initial estimated cost of the project was put at about ₹60 crore.

Justice Ramana, who is due to retire from service on August 26, will be joined by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and other dignitaries for the inaugural function.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Ramana laid the foundation for the building in 2013 when he was the acting Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The construction work had been inordinately delayed for various reasons including the coronavirus pandemic and some issues related to funding.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app