Andhra Pradesh: CJI to inaugurate Vijayawada civil court complex on August 20

Workers painting the entrance gate of the civil court complex in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N.V. Ramana will inaugurate the city civil courts building here on August 20 (Saturday).

The building comprises court halls of 29 judges. Nearly ₹100 crore has been spent so far on the construction of this eight-storeyed complex which began in 2013. The initial estimated cost of the project was put at about ₹60 crore.

Justice Ramana, who is due to retire from service on August 26, will be joined by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and other dignitaries for the inaugural function.

Justice Ramana laid the foundation for the building in 2013 when he was the acting Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The construction work had been inordinately delayed for various reasons including the coronavirus pandemic and some issues related to funding.