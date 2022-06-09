Andhra Pradesh: CJI inaugurates special courts for red sanders cases in Tirupati

Culprits go scot-free due to legal loopholes and systemic deficiencies, says Justice Ramana

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana launched two special courts in the TUDA Complex at Bairagipatteda on Thursday. The courts will deal exclusively with cases pertaining to red sanders smuggling.

Addressing a meeting of judicial officers at the SVU Senate Hall later on Thursday, Justice Ramana spoke on the need to crack the whip on the smuggling of red sanders that are endemic to the Tirupati region and safeguard the Seshachalam forests.

Referring to the wood as ‘red gold’ for its rich texture and medicinal value, Justice Ramana expressed concern over the spate of problems due to its rising monetary value. “Though the red sanders forests are grown in a natural terrain of 5300 sq. km, the trees have been faced the onslaught of smugglers in the last decade or so, in view of its demand in the global market. This has resulted in environmental and law and order issues,” he said.

Quoting an estimate, the Chief Justice of India said that 30% to 50% of the trees in the Seshachalam Hill had been felled during the last three decades.

In a majority of the cases, the culprits go scot-free, said Justice Ramana, attributing it to the legal loopholes and systemic deficiencies. He suggested incremental rise in punishment to the habitual offenders.

Pending cases

Pointing out that 2,348 cases involving red sanders have been pending, Justice Ramana expressed hope that the special courts would speed up the cases. “As the Chief Justice of India, I have filled up 167 judicial positions in the High Courts and eleven positions in the Supreme Court. Proposals pertaining to 180 positions will be taken up soon,” he said.

Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Prasanth Kumar Mishra, High Court and Administrative Judge Justice Satyanarayana Murthy, APHC Judge Asaduddin Amanulla, Chief Whip Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, District Judge E. Bhima Rao, Special Court Judge N. Nagaraju and Magistrate Srinivas were present on the occasion.