Andhra Pradesh: Civil Supplies Minister lays foundation stone for ₹38.59 crore Jal Jeevan Mission project in West Godavari

Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao on Wednesday laid a foundation stone for laying a new drinking water pipeline and construction of a water storage tank with ₹38.59 crores under the Jal Jeevan Mission at Duvva village in West Godavari district.

Addressing the gathering, he said that the existing drinking water pipelines would be replaced in the Tanuku mandal with new ones. The Minister has assured of supplying safe drinking water twice a day to every household under the Jal Jeevan Mission.