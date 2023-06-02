Andhra Pradesh: Civil Supplies Department will distribute finger millet in Rayalaseema, wheat in North Andhra region from July, says Minister

June 02, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao has said that finger millet would be distributed in the Ralayaseema region through the Public Distribution System (PDS) from July.

On June 1, a pilot project commenced assessing the choice of people in the ‘Below the Poverty Line’ on the finger millet.

In an interaction with newsmen in Rajamahendravaram on June 1, Mr. Nageswara Rao said, “From July onwards, we will distribute 3 kg of finger millet to each family by reducing 3 kg rice from their present quota in the entire Rayalaseema region. However, choice will be given to the family to whether to take finger millet or not. Wheat will be distributed in the North Andhra Pradesh to prevent malnutrition, the Minister said. Similarly, choice will be given to people whether to take it or not, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.