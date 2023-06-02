ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Civil Supplies Department will distribute finger millet in Rayalaseema, wheat in North Andhra region from July, says Minister

June 02, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao has said that finger millet would be distributed in the Ralayaseema region through the Public Distribution System (PDS) from July.

On June 1, a pilot project commenced assessing the choice of people in the ‘Below the Poverty Line’ on the finger millet.  

In an interaction with newsmen in Rajamahendravaram on June 1, Mr. Nageswara Rao said, “From July onwards, we will distribute 3 kg of finger millet to each family by reducing 3 kg rice from their present quota in the entire Rayalaseema region. However, choice will be given to the family to whether to take finger millet or not. Wheat will be distributed in the North Andhra Pradesh to prevent malnutrition, the Minister said. Similarly, choice will be given to people whether to take it or not, he added.

