ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Corporation procures paddy worth ₹532.31 crore

January 16, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

The Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Corporation (APCSC) has procured 26,08,125 metric tonnes of paddy worth ₹532.31 crore from 4,73,053 farmers across the State, its Vice-Chairman and Managing Director G. Veerapandian said on January 16 (Monday).

The corporation has made payments of ₹4,779.85 crore as against the total dues of of ₹5,324.31 crore. The amount has been credited into the accounts of 4,68,587 farmers. The payments would be made within 21 days if the farmers make arrangements for gunny bags, hamalies and transportation. The expenses incurred on these heads and MSP would be paid within 21 days, he said. 

Mr. Veerapandian said that the corporation had deposited ₹21.87 crore towards gunny bags, hamalies and transportation into the farmers’ accounts as against the total dues of ₹61.48 crore. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US