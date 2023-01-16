HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Corporation procures paddy worth ₹532.31 crore

January 16, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

The Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Corporation (APCSC) has procured 26,08,125 metric tonnes of paddy worth ₹532.31 crore from 4,73,053 farmers across the State, its Vice-Chairman and Managing Director G. Veerapandian said on January 16 (Monday).

The corporation has made payments of ₹4,779.85 crore as against the total dues of of ₹5,324.31 crore. The amount has been credited into the accounts of 4,68,587 farmers. The payments would be made within 21 days if the farmers make arrangements for gunny bags, hamalies and transportation. The expenses incurred on these heads and MSP would be paid within 21 days, he said. 

Mr. Veerapandian said that the corporation had deposited ₹21.87 crore towards gunny bags, hamalies and transportation into the farmers’ accounts as against the total dues of ₹61.48 crore. 

