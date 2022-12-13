  1. EPaper
Andhra Pradesh Civil Liberties Association seeks transfer of Kakinada Dalit youth murder case to CBI

MLC Udaya Bhaskar, the accused in the case, likely to be released on bail from Rajamahendravaram Central Prison on December 14

December 13, 2022 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Civil Liberities Association(APCLA) president and Advocate Muppala Subba Rao on Tuesday demanded that the State government transfer the case of Kakinada Dalit youth murder case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

On June 19, Veedhi Subramanyam (26) was reportedly killed by MLC Ananta Satya Udaya Bhaskar in Kakinada. The next day, Udaya Bhaskar was arrested. The Supreme Court has granted him bail on December 12 and he is likely to be released from the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison on December 14.

‘Provide security to victim’s family’

Speaking to newsmen at a press conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Subba Rao said, “Udaya Bhaskar has succeeded in getting the bail due to delay in filing the chargesheet and forensic report.” “ The State government has been supporting the MLC in the case by delaying the investigation. The case should be transferred to the CBI. The family of the victim should be provided security as they would face threat from the MLC,” Mr. Subba Rao said.

Subramanyam’s parents Nookaratnam and Satyanarayana said that they were apprehending threat from Udaya Bhaskar.

