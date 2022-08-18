Andhra Pradesh: CITU seeks govt.’s intervention in Adani Krishnapatnam port affairs

CITU State president Ch. Narasinga Rao addressing the media in Nellore on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions(CITU) on Wednesday condemned the “unilateral decision” of Adani Krishnapatnam port on wage hike and accused the management of favouring supervisors.

Addressing the media here, CITU State president Ch. Narasinga Rao said that the port management had hiked the wages of only a select number of people while ignoring Volvo drivers, loader operators, coal workers and trolly workers.

“The management had hiked wages of 300 supervisors, but not that of others. Following this, the drivers had reduced the number of loading and unloading trips from 3,000 to 600 per day. The management ultimately came down and increased the wages of all workers by ₹1,000 per month and resolved the issue. There was an unrest due to the unilateral decision of the port management without taking trade unions into confidence, much against the spirit of labour laws,” he said.

The labour department had failed to play its role in resolving the industrial dispute in Adani Krishnapatnam Port even after a complaint to Commissioner of Labour, Andhra Pradesh, by the CITU, he contended.

Taking strong objection to the local police intervening in a labour issue, he said the CITU would take up the issue with the police higher-ups.

Making a mention of the plight of the Volvo drivers who plied trucks for 12 hours a day without break, the CITU pressed for 20% bonus along with August salary, said CITU district president T.V.V. Prasad. They urged the State government to ensure implementation all statutory provisions without any delay.