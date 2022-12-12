Andhra Pradesh: CITU seeks compensation or new jobs for the former employees of Chilakapalem toll plaza in Srikakulam district

December 12, 2022 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

‘106 personnel were removed from service with the closure of the toll plaza’

K Srinivasa Rao

Former employees of Chilkapalem toll plaza taking out a rally in Srikakulam on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) Srikakulam district president Ch. Ammannaidu and secretary P.Tejeswara Rao on Monday asked the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to provide jobs in other toll gates for the 106 personnel who were removed from services with the closure of Chilkapalem toll plaza of Srikakulam district.

Mr. Ammannaidu led the protest rally with those employees and family members from NGO Home to Zilla Parishad of Srikakulam. “NHAI enhanced the toll fee in Madapam and Natavalasa after the closure of Chilakapalem toll plaza. But it failed to take care of those employees who worked at Chilakapalem toll gate. The NHAI should ensure either compensation along with gratuity or provide jobs for them in the nearby toll gates,” said Mr. Ammannaidu while speaking to the media here.  

Mr. Tejeswara Rao said that a majority of the staff were retired army personnel and their services needed to be recognised by the government. Later, CITU leaders submitted a memorandum to Srikakulam Collector Shrikesh B.Lathkar, seeking justice to those families. Mr. Shrikesh assured to solve their problem by talking to the NHAI officials very soon.

