Andhra Pradesh: CITU extends support to PDF MLC candidates  

The Hindu Bureau ONGOLE
October 11, 2022 20:37 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) on Tuesday extended its support to the Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) for the MLC elections in graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies. CITU-affiliated unions at a meeting chaired by its Prakasam district general secretary G. Srinivasa Rao resolved to back the PDF nominees P. Babu Reddy from East Rayalaseema Teachers’ constituency and M. Venkateswara Reddy from the Graduates’ constituency.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The PDF has taken up the cause of workers in the Legislative Council and fought against privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and against the ''anti-labour'' policies of the BJP-led Cal government the YSRP government in the State, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Ongole

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app