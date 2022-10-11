Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: CITU extends support to PDF MLC candidates  

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) on Tuesday extended its support to the Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) for the MLC elections in graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies. CITU-affiliated unions at a meeting chaired by its Prakasam district general secretary G. Srinivasa Rao resolved to back the PDF nominees P. Babu Reddy from East Rayalaseema Teachers’ constituency and M. Venkateswara Reddy from the Graduates’ constituency.

The PDF has taken up the cause of workers in the Legislative Council and fought against privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and against the ''anti-labour'' policies of the BJP-led Cal government the YSRP government in the State, he said.


