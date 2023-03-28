Andhra Pradesh CID summons Ramoji, Sailaja in Margadarsi chit fund case

March 28, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - GUNTUR

In a fresh development, the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department authorities have summoned Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Ltd (MCFPL) Chairman Cherukuri Ramoji Rao and Managing Director Cherukuri Sailaja, over the alleged violations, including non payment of money to subscribers, diversion of funds, hiding records and others.

While serving a notice under Section 160 of Cr.P.C, dated on March 27, Ch. Ravi Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, AP CID, Guntur, said that the authorities needed to examine Mr. Ramoji Rao and Ms. Sailaja.

The official said that as the investigating officer he felt that their examination is just and necessary “for effective investigation and to arrive at a better conclusion”.

He instructed both Mr. Ramoji Rao and Ms. Sailaja to make themselves available at their respective place of residence or office on March 29 or March 31 or April 3 or April 6 and cooperate in the investigation. The officer asked them to give him any one of the convenient day out of the four dates and the place well in advance to the office of AP CID, Guntur.

The AP CID has booked a case against Margadarsi Chit Fund under Cr. No. 3/2023, under Sections 420, 409, 120-B, 477(a) read with 34 IPC, Section 5 of AP protection of Depositors Financial Establishment Act, 199 and Section 76, 79 of Chit Fund Act, 1982 of CID Police Station, Mangalagiri.

Based on the complaints received from the Assistant Registrar of Chits against MCFPL, and their authorised foremen of branches located at Visakhapatnam (Seethammadhara), Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada (Labbipet), Guntur, Narasaraopeta and Anantapur, the AP CID registered the FIRs. Searches were conducted by the CID at all the seven places of MCFPL and the staff were examined.

The CID informed earlier that there were many gross violations identified at MCFPL, which include “non-payment of subscription amount into the chit account which MCFPL is supposed to pay on a par with the subscribers in each chit, which is now being identified to be of several crores of rupees; violation in maintaining the mandated bank accounts to mask their fraudulent activities”.

The CID also charged the company with “operation of an illegal scheme of deposits and covering up their defaults by offering 4% to 5% interest on the deposits secured from the subscribers, illegal diversion of funds pertaining to the chit subscribers towards other investments; accepting large amounts of subscription in cash from the subscribers in violation of the Income Tax Act, and non-deduction of TDS on the payments made and activities which indicate to a large-scale money-laundering”.