Andhra Pradesh: CID registers case against Ayyanna Patrudu’s son

Crime Investigation Department (CID) personnel registered a case against social media activist Ch. Vijay, son of senior TDP leader and former Minister Ayyanna Patrudu, for allegedly posting fake news against Y.S. Bharathi, wife of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The accused, in the name of ITDP, allegedly created and posted false news in various social media groups, said the CID officials on Saturday.

Besides registering a case under various sections, the CID also served a notice under CrPC Section 41-A on the accused at his residence in Hyderabad, and directed him to appear before the CID and cooperate in the investigation.


