Andhra Pradesh CID opens Transgender Protection Cell at Police Headquarters

November 23, 2022 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Protection cells will be opened in all districts, says ADG P.V. Sunil Kumar

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Crime Investigation Department (CID) Additional Director General of Police P.V. Sunil Kumar inaugurated the State-Level Transgender Protection Cell at the A.P. Police Headquarters in Mangalagiri on November 22 (Wednesday).

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the directions of DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, the cell for transgenders has been opened. CID Superintendent of Police K.G.V. Saritha will be the nodal officer for the cell.

Transgender Protection Cells would be opened in all districts, and function under the supervision of the District Magistrates.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The cells are aimed at protecting the rights and welfare of the transgenders under the Transgender Protection Act, 2019, passed by the Central government.

Prakash Reddy, Director Department for Welfare of Differently-Abled, Senior Citizens and Transgenders, Andhra Pradesh State Aids Control Society (APSACS) Additional Director Kameswara Prasad, NGO WINS secretary R. Meera, VHS Director Venkat and transgenders took part in the inaugural.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US