Andhra Pradesh CID opens Transgender Protection Cell at Police Headquarters

Protection cells will be opened in all districts, says ADG P.V. Sunil Kumar

November 23, 2022 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Crime Investigation Department (CID) Additional Director General of Police P.V. Sunil Kumar inaugurated the State-Level Transgender Protection Cell at the A.P. Police Headquarters in Mangalagiri on November 22 (Wednesday).

Following the directions of DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, the cell for transgenders has been opened. CID Superintendent of Police K.G.V. Saritha will be the nodal officer for the cell.

Transgender Protection Cells would be opened in all districts, and function under the supervision of the District Magistrates.

The cells are aimed at protecting the rights and welfare of the transgenders under the Transgender Protection Act, 2019, passed by the Central government.

Prakash Reddy, Director Department for Welfare of Differently-Abled, Senior Citizens and Transgenders, Andhra Pradesh State Aids Control Society (APSACS) Additional Director Kameswara Prasad, NGO WINS secretary R. Meera, VHS Director Venkat and transgenders took part in the inaugural.

