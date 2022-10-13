Andhra Pradesh CID officials arrest Telugu Desam Party’s state media coordinator

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) arrested one more accused, Telugu Desam Party's State media coordinator Darapaneni Narendra Babu, in the case filed by Chief Minister's Office manager. He was arrested under the charges of promoting enmity between groups and disturbing law and order.

According to a release by the CID on Thursday, Mr. Narendra Babu had allegedly shared a piece of fake information on several WhatsApp groups that the wife of a higher official working at the Chief Minister's Office was caught smuggling huge quantities of gold at Gannavaram airport.

Following a complaint by Tirupathi Ramesh, manager of CMO, CID officials registered a complaint and FIR was filed under Sections 153-A and 505 (2) read with 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said that there was no connection to any officer at CMO with the woman who was caught smuggling gold by the accused weaved a story to defame the government.

Prime accused Kollu Ankababu was arrested on September 22 and is in judicial custody, the release stated. The release also denied the allegations that the accused were beaten after arrests.