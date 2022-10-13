Andhra Pradesh CID officials arrest Telugu Desam Party’s state media coordinator

He was booked for allegedly spreading false information against CMO official

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA
October 13, 2022 22:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) arrested one more accused, Telugu Desam Party's State media coordinator Darapaneni Narendra Babu, in the case filed by Chief Minister's Office manager. He was arrested under the charges of promoting enmity between groups and disturbing law and order.

According to a release by the CID on Thursday, Mr. Narendra Babu had allegedly shared a piece of fake information on several WhatsApp groups that the wife of a higher official working at the Chief Minister's Office was caught smuggling huge quantities of gold at Gannavaram airport.

Following a complaint by Tirupathi Ramesh, manager of CMO, CID officials registered a complaint and FIR was filed under Sections 153-A and 505 (2) read with 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said that there was no connection to any officer at CMO with the woman who was caught smuggling gold by the accused weaved a story to defame the government.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Prime accused Kollu Ankababu was arrested on September 22 and is in judicial custody, the release stated. The release also denied the allegations that the accused were beaten after arrests.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app